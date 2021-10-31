Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Expresses Love For Him Post ‘Rust’ Shooting Incident

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin recently took to social media to extend her condolences to Halyna Hutchins' family after her husband fired a prop gun on the sets of his film, Rust, that led to Hutchins's death. The actor cancelled all his projects after the unfortunate incident and seems to be spending time with his family. Hilaria Baldwin took to her Instagram account on Sunday to extend her love to Alec after the Rust shooting incident.

Hilaria Baldwin headed to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of her holding her husband's hand.

Hilaria Baldwin shares picture with her husband

In the caption of the post, she extended her love to Alec and wrote, "I love you and I'm here." Earlier on Sunday, the actor opened up about the incident again and mentioned that he and the late Halyna Hutchins were friends and he had taken her and Joel Souza, the director of Rust out to lunch when he arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting for the film. People reported that the actor is also in constant touch with the Hutchins family as he is 'very worried' about them.

Hilaria Baldwin had earlier mentioned that it was 'impossible' to express the 'shock and heartache of such a tragic accident'. She wrote, "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It's said, "there are no words" because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident."

Alec Baldwin also issued a statement over the incident and mentioned that he was still in shock about what had happened. In the statement too, he mentioned that he was in touch with the cinematographer's family and that he was cooperating with the police investigation. He wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred." He then continued in a separate tweet, "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Image: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin, AP