Alex Rodriguez Says Wedding Plans With Jennifer Lopez On Pause Due To Coronavirus

Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez were to marry this summer but their wedding is on hold due to the coronavirus situation. During an appearance on 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', the baseball star opened up about his quarantined life, their wedding and Lopez's 'One World: Together At Home' performance. Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged last March.

"We have to go with the flow now. Everything is fluid. Everything has been just on a pause," Rodriguez said, adding that they were simply seeing "where the world takes us. We just want to make sure we think safety first to make sure all the little ones are all in a good place," he said.

Rodriguez also spoke about the singer's powerful rendition of Barbra Streisand's "People" during the One World: Together at Home'. He said Streisand called Lopez after the performance.

"I felt like Jennifer turned into her daughter Emmy as a 12-year-old. She was so excited. She got red in the cheeks," Rodriguez said.

Two weeks back, while talking to Ellen DeGeneres in the at-home version of The Ellen Show, Jennifer Lopez was asked if the COVID-19 outbreak has altered with her wedding plans.

Although neither Jennifer Lopez nor Alex Rodriguez had revealed any plans or date of their wedding. The singer stated that the plans have been halted. While talking to Ellen, Jennifer Lopez was heard saying that the COVID-19 outbreak did affect the wedding plans a little bit. However, she said that she doesn’t know what is going to happen next.

JLo went on to say that as long as the date is concerned, they will have to wait and see as they are in a holding pattern just like the rest of the world.

Later, Ellen DeGeneres suggested that both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez should have a TikTok wedding. She elaborated by saying that the TikTok videos of the couple are quite popular and hence, the couple should get married at their home and post a video of it on Instagram.

(With PTI inputs)

