Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Raising Money For Potential New York Mets Bid: Reports

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly preparing to acquire a stake in the New York Mets. Alex Rodriguez spent 12 seasons with Mets' city rivals, New York Yankees. However, reports indicate Rodriguez is not letting a rivalry get in the way of an MLB ownership.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez retain an interest in New York Mets

According to Variety, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez 'have retained JP Morgan Chase to raise capital' in order to bid for the New York Mets. Earlier this year, multiple reports stated that the 2009 World Series champion was interested in acquiring a team in the MLB. Mets were reportedly one of the franchises considered by the duo.

New York Mets, who are owned by the Wilpon Family, were earlier on the verge of a deal with US hedge fund manager, Steve Cohen. Back in December 2019, it was reported that Cohen had agreed to buy an 80% stake in the Mets in a deal that valued the organisation at $2.6 billion. However, the deal fell through after Cohen and the Wilpons failed to agree on certain terms. Steve Cohen reportedly has an 8% stake in the Mets.

Reports in the US suggest Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are interested in MLB ownership following in the footsteps of Yankees legend and Rodriguez's former teammate Derek Jeter. In 2017, Derek Jeter acquired a reported 5% stake in MLB franchise Miami Marlins. Miami Herald reported that Jeter acquired the minority stake in the Marlins for $25 million.

Alex Rodriguez MLB career

While Alex Rodriquez played the best part of MLB career with the Yankees, the former shortstop was close to heading to the Mets in 2000 as a free agent. However, the move failed to materialise and Rodriquez instead joined the Texas Rangers before heading to the Yankees in 2004. Rodriguez played for the Yankees from 2004-13 and 2015-16, where he won a World Series title and two American League MVP awards.

Alex Rodriguez net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alex Rodriguez net worth is estimated to be around $350 million. Meanwhile, Variety claims that Alex Rodriguez net and Jennifer Lopez have a combined net worth of about $700 million.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.