Alexandra Grant Discusses Beauty Standards, Reveals Why She Does Not Dye Her Hair Anymore

Alexandra Grant made the majority of heads turn in awe when she was seen holding hands with Keanu Reeves at a red carpet event recently. The visual artist has been vocal about her take on styling, fashion and health throughout the years with her social media. Alexandra sports grey hair at the age of 46 due to premature greying and does not believe in dying her hair. Now, she had opened up about why she does not believe in dying her hair.

Why does Alexandra Grant not dye her hair?

Alexandra recently took to Instagram to talk about the complexities of today's beauty standards which evidently drowns people to achieve a picture-perfect look. She shared a research piece which suggested that using permanent hair dyes and chemical hair straighteners can increase the risk of developing breast cancer. Along with the post she revealed why she gave up colouring her hair.

Alexandra Grant shared her amazement over the astounding number of women are suffering from breast cancer due to permanent dyes and chemical straighteners. She added that women of colour are suffering more with the issue. Alexandra expressed that her hair went grey prematurely when she was just 20. After that, she experimented with almost every hair colour before eventually giving up on dying her hair completely. She went on to explain that the toxicity of dyes wasn't tolerable to her anymore which is why she gave up. She added that she supports the idea of women wishing to look how they want at any given age, but raised concerns about the fact that if beauty standards are growing toxic then a serious conversation needs to take place soon.

