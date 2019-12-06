Best Of Robert Downey Jr's Films To Binge On That Aren't From Marvel

Robert Downey Jr. who is popularly known as Marvel’s Iron Man has more than a hundred credits under his name. The star is not only popular for his superhero films, but has also showcased his acting skills in other films belonging to a variety of genres. Here are a few of the star’s films, other than the ones where he played Iron Man, to binge on.

Best of Robert Downey Jr’s films to watch

The Judge

The Judge is a legal drama starring Robert Duvall, Leighton Meester, Vera Farmiga and more. The drama revolves around a Hank Palmer, a Chicago-based lawyer, who returns to his hometown to fight a case for his father. His father is an adjudicator who is accused of murder. Directed by David Dobkin, the film also features the song Scientist from Coldplay.

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes is a 2009 mystery thriller based on the character of the same name created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film also starred Jude Law, Rachael McAdams, Mark Strong and more. The film revolves around Holmes and his partner Dr. Watson who send a serial killer Blackwood to the gallows. Both of them receive a surprise when they discover that he is back from the dead.

Due Date

Starring Downey Jr., Zach Gilfianakis, Todd Phillips, Michelle Monaghan and more, Due Date is a comedy-drama. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film revolves around Peter Highman who must reach Los Angeles to make it in time for his child’s birth. But Highman is forced to travel with Ethan who frequently gets caught up in trouble.

Zodiac

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Downey Jr, and more, the film is directed by David Fincher. This mystery thriller revolved around Robert Graysmith, who is a cartoonist by profession, catches himself obsessively thinking about the Zodiac killer. Graysmith makes use of his puzzle-solving skills to get closer to reveal the identity of the killer.

Good Night and Good Luck

This is a historical drama directed by George Clooney. The film stars George Clooney, Downey Jr., David Strathairn and more. As Senator Joseph McCarthy begins his foolhardy campaign to root out Communists in America and an Impresario dedicates himself to exposing to his ways.

