No Time To Die: Here's What We Know So Far About The Latest James Bond Movie

Daniel Craig is all set to have his final endeavour as James Bond in the next instalment of the franchise titled No Time To Die. It marks the 25th official instalment in the franchise and will see the veteran actor back in action as the iconic secret agent who will be pitted against a new antagonist portrayed by the Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek. The highly anticipated film is still four months away from making its debut in theatres, but the fans now have a good look at footage from the thriller. The two-minute footage gives the espionage fans glimpses of Daniel Craig performing high-octane action sequences, flaunting luxury vehicles, scenic locales, and a fleeting hint of the villain.

No Time To Die – Cast and other details

The cast of the film had been announced at a live event in Jamaica earlier this year, with Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, and Ana De Armas joining the line up. The film plot revolves around James Bond, who is recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist before finding himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, armed with new, deadly technology. The filming locations include Jamaica, Italy, Norway, and at the Pinewood Studios, UK, as well as London.

When is the film being released?

No Time To Die will be released in theatres on April 8, 2020, although it was originally slated to come out on November 8 this year. It was a delay that had pushed the film to a tentative February 14, 2020 release date. However, the film had to be pushed even further due to certain reasons, thereby putting No Time To Die in its current release slot. Although, it would not come off as a surprise if the makers decide to implement yet another delay and push it to November in the name of tradition, as it has been quite the norm for the James Bond films to come out during that month.

