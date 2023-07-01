Alia Bhatt Starrer Heart Of Stone Director Reveals His Favourite Shot Of The Actress

Alia Bhatt is making her foray into the Hollywood film industry with her film Heart of Stone. She will be seen as Keya Dhawan, the prime antagonist in the film. Heart of Stone director Tom Harper recently revealed one of his favourite shots of Alia Bhatt he captured while filming the movie.

3 things you need to know:

Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

She will be seen sharing the screen with Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot.

Heart of Stone is slated for an OTT release on August 11, 2023.

Tom Harper recalls capturing a shot of Alia Bhatt in Portugal

Taking to Instagram, Harper’s production company Popcorn Storm Pictures posted a shot of Alia Bhatt on their page. Alia Bhatt can be seen in a beige outfit while there is debris and a dismantled truck in the background. The director was also quoted in the caption saying, “This is one of my favourite shots of Alia in Heart of Stone.” Harper recalled that the day featured a ‘dusty wind rattling through.’

(Heart of Stone director Tom Harper praised Alia Bhatt | Image: popcornstormpictures/Instagram)

He added that instead of calling cut after finishing a shot, the camera stayed on and Alia Bhatt stayed in character. The Student of the Year actress then got up, walked for a bit and stopped at one point, said Harper, where every element, including her placement, the environment, framing and everything came together. The Wild Rose director concluded that everyone pulled together in that single moment, which is what he loves about filmmaking.

Alia Bhatt opens up about her Heart of Stone character

During her appearance at Brazil’s TUDUM Festival to promote the film, Alia divulged some details about her character in Heart of Stone. She said that her character, Keya Dhawan, is trying to claim a ‘heart,’ which is an A.I. capable of predicting the future.

(A still from the trailer of Heart of Stone featuring Alia Bhatt | Image: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

The Brahmastra actress also revealed that the filming for Heart of Stone took place all over the world, including the Sahara desert, Iceland and the Italian Alps among others. She also praised Gal Gadot’s character, Rachel Stone, in the film, saying that she is special for being both tough and sensitive at the same time. 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan will also play a key role in the film.