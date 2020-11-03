Last Updated:

Alton Brown's Hilarious Twitter Rant Before US Elections Leaves Netizens In Splits

On November 2, 2020, a day before the US election 2020, Alton Brown had gone completely Twitter frenzy, and netizens seemed to have a hard time stopping.

Written By
Shakir Khan
alton brown

Alton Crawford Brown Jr, most commonly known as Alton Brown, is a very popular American chef and television personality. On November 2, 2020, a day before the US election 2020, the celebrity chef had gone on a Twitter frenzy, and netizens seemed to have a hard time stopping to laugh, as they agreed with him. Read further ahead to know about the Twitter spam that celebrity chef Alton Brown's political views have caused.

Alton Brown's Twitter spam a night before the US election 2020

On Monday (November 2, 2020) afternoon, Alton Brown embodied what was probably the feelings of many of the American citizens on the day before the US election with a very funny pre-election Twitter rant that got to the heart of this stressful time. It started off at around 4:49 pm (Pacific) when the Good Eats host tweeted, “No matter what happens tomorrow, we’ll still have tiny chocolate doughnuts”. The media personality waited exactly an hour before he tweeted again at 5:49 pm, saying “I’m seriously thinking about @LittleDebbie #NuttyBars and cigarettes. Honestly, like at the same time”. Then, Alton Brown only for 15 minutes before he tweeted something that somewhat set the tone for the things to come ahead, “So many Food Network people are like “oh, I’m going to braise short ribs in elderberry jam…” Screw that, “I’m going to mainline moon pies and snort cheese powder”. Then came a list of never-ending and hilarious Twitter rants by Alton Brown.  

Also Read | Colby Covington Calls Himself "COVID-19 Free" After Attending Trump Vs Biden Debate

Also Read | Trump Vs Biden: Betting Markets Give Round 2 To Donald Says Cloudbet

Also Read | Trump Vs Biden: Betting Markets Give Round 2 To Donald Says Cloudbet

Alton Brown’s Twitter rant stopped at around 9:44 pm, leaving netizens with a hard time stopping their laughter. Many of them have replied to the chef’s tweet revealing how they can relate to him and his rants, that have left them rolling on the floor. Not just fans, but even author and TED speaker, Wajahat Ali has replied to Alton Brown’s Twitter rant.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Asks His Followers To Predict The Next US President With A Twitter Poll

Trump vs Biden

Marking the end of chaotic election campaigns amid the global pandemic, economic crisis and national security, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have ceded the stage to voters for November 3 verdict. Internet users across the globe either wished Americans “good luck” for the Election day or US citizens expressed their urge to know the results “as soon as possible”. Many Americans were seen urging everyone who did not vote early to go out and cast a ballot. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND