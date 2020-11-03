Alton Brown's Hilarious Twitter Rant Before US Elections Leaves Netizens In Splits

Alton Crawford Brown Jr, most commonly known as Alton Brown, is a very popular American chef and television personality. On November 2, 2020, a day before the US election 2020, the celebrity chef had gone on a Twitter frenzy, and netizens seemed to have a hard time stopping to laugh, as they agreed with him. Read further ahead to know about the Twitter spam that celebrity chef Alton Brown's political views have caused.

Alton Brown's Twitter spam a night before the US election 2020

On Monday (November 2, 2020) afternoon, Alton Brown embodied what was probably the feelings of many of the American citizens on the day before the US election with a very funny pre-election Twitter rant that got to the heart of this stressful time. It started off at around 4:49 pm (Pacific) when the Good Eats host tweeted, “No matter what happens tomorrow, we’ll still have tiny chocolate doughnuts”. The media personality waited exactly an hour before he tweeted again at 5:49 pm, saying “I’m seriously thinking about @LittleDebbie #NuttyBars and cigarettes. Honestly, like at the same time”. Then, Alton Brown only for 15 minutes before he tweeted something that somewhat set the tone for the things to come ahead, “So many Food Network people are like “oh, I’m going to braise short ribs in elderberry jam…” Screw that, “I’m going to mainline moon pies and snort cheese powder”. Then came a list of never-ending and hilarious Twitter rants by Alton Brown.

No matter what happens tomorrow, we’ll still have tiny chocolate doughnuts. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

I'm seriously thinking about @LittleDebbie

#NuttyBars and cigarettes. Honestly, like at the same time. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

So many Food Network people are like "oh, I'm going to braise short ribs in elderberry jam..." Screw that, I'm going to mainline moon pies and snort cheese powder! — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

I'M TALKING ABOUT PIPING SPAGHETTIOS INTO STALE TWINKIES AND EATING THEM NAKED IN THE SHOWER WITH A BOTTLE OF JAEGER — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

I HAVE 17 CANS OF DUNCAN HINES FROSTING AND I'M NOT AFRAID TO USE THEM. BACK THE HELL OFF! — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

YOU THINK YOU KNOW WHAT CRAZY LOOKS LIKE? I'VE GOT MARSHMALLOW FLUFF AND THREE FEET OF GARDEN HOSE! YOU WANNA DANCE? — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

I'LL DEAL WITH YOU AS SOON AS I'M DONE WITH THIS CAPT CRUNCH SITZ BATH. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

TWO WORDS: RANCH...STINGS. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

MURDER HORNET FONDUE — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

HAS ANYONE ACTUALLY EVER MET A "JOLLY RANCHER"? — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

YOU WANNA EAT WITH THE DEVIL IN THE PALE MOONLIGHT? FINE...EAR WAX. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

PRINCE SAID IT BEST "LET'S GET CRAZY." — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

SWISS FREAKIN' MEATBALLS FOR EVERYONE — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

GRAPENUTS ROCK...ESPECIALLY WITH HALF N HALF AND SCOTCH. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

I'M MAD AS HELL AND I'M NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANY MORE. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

CANNED FRUIT SALAD AND CHEEZE WIZ WITH HERSHEY'S SYRUP AND GIN — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

I want you to go out right now and buy Fritos and cat food. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

Turn off the lights and run 23 Slim Jims through the juicer. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

who's with me? — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

I SAID "WHO'S WITH ME"? — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

Alton Brown’s Twitter rant stopped at around 9:44 pm, leaving netizens with a hard time stopping their laughter. Many of them have replied to the chef’s tweet revealing how they can relate to him and his rants, that have left them rolling on the floor. Not just fans, but even author and TED speaker, Wajahat Ali has replied to Alton Brown’s Twitter rant.

The election has either broken or freed Alton Brown.



Either way, I'm here for it. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 3, 2020

Alton Brown is everyone tonight. pic.twitter.com/1eEkAnnLt0 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 3, 2020

2020 has shattered the normally stoic aura of Alton Brown https://t.co/sk3qFr9GpL — Apocryphal Adan (@manicsocratic) November 3, 2020

Everyone: self-care is so important right now! ☺ Do what you need to do to be comfortable and stress-free during the election 😊



Alton Brown: https://t.co/NOfl19ojcY — IsolatedLizard @🏠 (@PaperbackLizard) November 3, 2020

I want to live permanently in whatever universe Alton Brown is currently inhabiting. pic.twitter.com/DjvPPwR8MN — Senior Oops Engineer (@ReinH) November 3, 2020

alton brown is all of us tonight https://t.co/GsFfh1hd4m — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) November 3, 2020

Trump vs Biden

Marking the end of chaotic election campaigns amid the global pandemic, economic crisis and national security, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have ceded the stage to voters for November 3 verdict. Internet users across the globe either wished Americans “good luck” for the Election day or US citizens expressed their urge to know the results “as soon as possible”. Many Americans were seen urging everyone who did not vote early to go out and cast a ballot.

