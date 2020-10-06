Colby Covington Calls Himself "COVID-19 Free" After Attending Trump Vs Biden Debate

UFC welterweight fighter Colby Covington said he tested negative for COVID-19 after his meeting with US President Donald Trump during last month's presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio. Just days after the first debate ahead of the 2020 elections, Trump revealed he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. The duo was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Since Trump's announcement, numerous members of Trump's campaign announced they had tested positive for the virus including his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Covington says he tested negative for COVID-19 after Trump vs Biden debate

Colby Covington took to Instagram on Sunday, blasting social media for the sudden concern for his health and well being. He said he had been tested seven times in the past three weeks, including one before and after his meeting with Donald Trump. Covington further noted he was also tested during the UFC Fight Night 178 week, where the fighter scored a victory over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

"I’ve been tested 7 times in the past 3 weeks, including prior to and after meeting with the POTUS. I was also tested during fight week, as well as before and after the debate. ALL NEGATIVE," he wrote on Instagram. "Speaking of ALL NEGATIVE, how about all the slime in Hollywood and woke sports wishing harm on a 74-year-old grandfather!?! How tolerant! Unfortunately for them and fortunately for America, @realdonaldtrump (Donald Trump) is a fighter!"

Colby Covington has been a vocal supporter of Trump for quite some time. During the weeks leading up to UFC Fight Night 178, the 32-year-old attended a Trump rally in Nevada along with UFC President Dana White and several other fighters. Covington even met with the 74-year-old, who backed the fighter for score an impressive win over Woodley.

The 32-year-old then made the headlines for his comments after the UFC event. Covington blasted the Black Lives Matter, calling it a "sham" and a "joke" that only supports criminals. He even slammed the athletes for supporting the BLM movement, particularly calling out Lakers' LeBron James. Covington branded them "woke athletes" who were "spineless cowards."

He continued his post-fight rant during the media session, calling Tyron Woodley a "communist" and accusing of having hatred towards America. "You know he (Tyron Woodley) is a communist. You know, he’s a Marxist. He stands for criminals. He hates America, and that’s why he got broke tonight," he said during a backstage interview."

(Image Credits: Colby Covington Instagram)