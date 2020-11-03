Mesut Ozil Asks His Followers To Predict The Next US President With A Twitter Poll

The US Election 2020 has been the talk of the town as incumbent president Donald Trump battles it out with fellow candidate Joe Biden. The Trump vs Biden polls are heading towards an exciting finale on November 4, with the world watching, waiting with bated breath till the results are out. Speculation and predictions are the norm on social media, and Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has now joined in on the conversation.

Trump vs Biden polls: Mesut Ozil asks followers to guess the next US president

Mesut Ozil has been an active presence on social media since falling out of favour with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. The former German international has used Twitter to interact with fans online as he waits for a chance to get back on to the pitch. With the US Election 2020 results scheduled to be out on November 4, the World Cup winner hosted a poll on his feed and asked his followers to guess the next US president.

More than two lakh people cast their vote, with Joe Biden emerging the clear winner with more than 66% of the votes. Biden, who served as Vice President under former US President Barack Obama, has been tipped to become the president by a host of sporting personalities in the US, including LeBron James.

“Election Day” in the United States tomorrow 🇺🇸🗳️ 4 more years @realDonaldTrump or @JoeBiden? So, what do you guys think? Who do you want to be the next US President? #USElection2020 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 2, 2020

Ozil axed from Arsenal 25-man squad

In a major move since taking over the reins at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta decided to omit Mesut Ozil from Arsenal's 25-man squad for the Premier League season. The World Cup winner has been woefully out of form for the Gunners since signing a new contract in 2018 and Arteta believes his side can get through the current campaign without the services of the German playmaker. The former Real Madrid man was naturally distraught at his omission but has promised to fight for his place till the end of his deal.

The 32-year-old is one of the highest-paid players at the club and reportedly bags a massive £350,000 per week. The former German international is also one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League, with only Manchester United's David de Gea and teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earning wages in the same bracket.

Ozil's current deal ends in the summer, but the playmaker could force an exit in January as he is currently only eligible to play with the Arsenal U-23 squad.

(Image Courtesy: Mesut Ozil Instagram)