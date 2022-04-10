Former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently waiting for a court hearing for the defamation case that Depp filed against Heard. The case involves Depp pursuing a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife as she penned an op-ed in 2018 stating that she is a domestic abuse survivor. While the hearing is scheduled for April 11, 2022, Amber Heard recently announced a social media break and claimed she never named Depp in her write-up.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Aquaman star recently shared a lengthy note about the defamation case. The actor mentioned she is taking a break from social media and claimed she did not write about Depp but about the price women have to pay for speaking up against men in power. She also hoped for both her and Depp to move on and thanked her fans for their immense support.

Amber Heard wrote, "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power." She further wrote, "I continue to pay the price, but hopefully, when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world." "At this time, I recognize the ongoing support I've been fortunate to receive throughout these years, and in these coming weeks, I will be leaning on it more than ever. With love always, A," she concluded.

More about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's court battle

While Amber Heard did not mention Depp's name in her write-up, she did accuse him of domestic violence while filing for divorce in 2016. Heard also lost a legal battle against the UK tabloid The Sun, which allegedly called him a "wife-beater." Weighing on the same, Heard filed a plea to the court to dismiss the defamation case. However, as per Variety, the court ruled against her stating the two cases were "inherently different."

Image: AP