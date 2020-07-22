Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries; Refutes Rumours Of Having Affair With Elon Musk

As per recent developments in Johnny Depp’s libel case, his then-wife actor Amber Heard reportedly denied the allegations charged against her and claimed that she has never ‘fabricated her injuries’, claims a report published by a news tabloid. This comes after Amber Heard was shown a previously captured unseen photo, which features her right cheek and eye apparently bruised from an alleged attack by Depp, the report adds. In her statement, Amber Heard reportedly accused Depp of throwing a cell phone at her face that evening ‘like a baseball pitcher.

Amber's facial bruises- A truth or lie?

However, Depp’s lawyer, Eleanor Laws accused Amber Heard of ‘making it all up’ partly. Backing her claims, lawyer reportedly mentioned that no one else in the couple’s Los Angeles building noticed those injuries in the days following the incident. If the reports are to be believed, Laws also presented a series of surveillance videos from an elevator in the building that raised doubts about Heard’s claims. Heard also reportedly denied that she had an 'illicit relationship' with Tesla CEO Elon Musk or actor James Franco during the course of her relationship with Depp, the report clarifies. However, Amber Heard reportedly admitted that she had punched Johnny Depp in the face to protect her sister, Whitney Heard.

Previous trial

In her last trial, actor Amber took to the stand and spilled some shocking details about Johnny Depp’s behaviour during the course of their relationship. In her statement, Amber reportedly revealed that Johnny Depp accused her of having affairs with stars such as “pumpkin-head” Leonardo DiCaprio and “potato-head” Channing Tatum, monikers which were given by Depp, according to a report by a leading news daily. Heard called Johnny Depp ‘jealous’ and revealed that he considered nearly all of her male co-stars a ‘sexual threat’, added the report.

The report said that Amber revealed Johnny Depp accused her of having a liaison with Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton and Channing Tatum. Moreover, Johnny accused Amber of having an affair with women co-stars like Kelli Garner. The actor revealed to the court that Depp would taunt her especially when he was drunk or high, as suggested by the report.

