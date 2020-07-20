Amber Heard Appears For Libel Trial, Claims Johnny Depp 'threatened To Kill Her'

Amber Heard appeared in London High court to give her statements in favour of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton who are currently facing a libel trial. Amber Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp has sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of the Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article. He sued the publication for having published false claims against him and to have misused and misquoted certain statements to defame him.

Johnny Depp's libel trial

The article had labelled Depp as a “wife beater” and had questioned his casting in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise. Reportedly, the London court has already heard two weeks of evidence in which Depp also gave testimony of the couple’s volatile relationship. Reportedly, The Sun had quoted certain people close to the former couple and had published that Johnny Depp is a "wife-beater".

Amber Heard, in her statements to the court, claimed that ex-husband Johnny threatened to do horrible things to her during explosive drug-fuelled rows. She revealed that he used to threaten to kill her and used to abuse her both verbally and physically. In the London High Court, Heard claimed that she had lost a lot of weight as she was always scared for her life. The actor also told the London High court that the abuse she suffered at Depp’s hands was extreme.

Here are some statements Heard gave at the court:

"Some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me, either intentionally or just by losing control and going too far."

"He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially later in our relationship."

"The physical abuse included punching, slapping, kicking, head-butting and choking me, as well as throwing me into things, pulling me by my hair, and shoving me or pushing me to the ground. He threw things at me, especially glass bottles."

Reportedly, Depp has denied being violent with ex-wife Heard or any other woman. He, in fact, claimed that Amber Heard was abusive towards him. Moreover, in a series of explosive revelations, Johnny Depp has branded Amber Heard’s abuse allegations as “complete lies”.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had gotten married in February 2015. A year later, in May 2016, Amber had filed for a divorce accusing her then-husband of being verbally and physically abusive to her. The two got divorced in January 2017. The couple has been locked in a bitter legal battle against each other which included Amber claiming she was a victim of domestic violence and Johnny Depp suing her for defamation.

