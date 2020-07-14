Amber Heard Had Shown Johnny Depp A Picture While Calling Him 'pathetic'; Read Details

In a court hearing on July 13, 2020, a picture of actor Johnny Depp was put forth, as a part of the libel case against the leading newspaper. The picture showcases him passed out on the couch, with ice cream spilt over his jeans. Johnny Depp testified in the witness box that this picture was clicked by his wife, Amber Heard, to show him how “pathetic” he had become. A number of people have been sympathizing with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as the picture went viral.

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard used a picture to call him pathetic

Johnny Depp appeared in the court on July 13, 2020, to give his final round of testimony in the ongoing libel case against the newspaper which had tagged him with the name, “wife-beater”, in one of their 2018 editions. The term was printed in the newspaper even though he had completely denied being involved in such violent activities.

In the court session, the judge was shown an old picture of Johnny Depp where he can be seen passed out on the couch. In the picture, his head could be seen resting back with mouth wide open as he passed out of tiredness. A tub of ice cream could be seen spilt on his jeans, which also dripped down to the floor.

Johnny Depp revealed that the picture was taken by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in 2014, to show him how “pathetic” he had become. The actor said that he had passed out because of his 17-hour working schedule. He had also agreed to go to his private island in the Bahamas for a detox session. He said that he was very tired which is why he fell asleep and the ice cream spill all over his leg. Have a look at the picture doing the rounds here.

It breaks my heart😭Why couldn't she really help him sleep in a better position? clean him up! Who the hell takes a picture of a husband like this instead of helping him sleep comfortably? I honestly try to empathize and understand her point but I can't!! #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/mZUenlkpFf — Mystique_Rose_Depp (@Mistikrose) July 14, 2020

Read Johnny Depp Admits Trying To Get Amber Heard Replaced From 'Aquaman' Sequel

Also read Jamie Lever And Brother Jesse Lever Lip-sync To Father Johnny Lever's 'Aslam Bhai' Song

Johnny Depp has also been receiving a lot of support from his fans who empathize with his condition. They can be seen taking a dig at Amber Heard who clicked this picture to humiliate him instead of helping him out in such a situation. They can also be seen sending through their love and respect for the actor.

IMAGE COURTESY: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Instagram

Read Johnny Depp In Witness Box For 5th Day At Lawsuit Over Abuse Claims

Also read Johnny Depp Says Feces In Bed Was Last Straw In Marriage To Amber Heard

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.