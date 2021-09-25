Amber Heard Doubles Down On LAPD Over Her Legal Battle With Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp recently experienced victory in his defamation suit against Amber Heard when the latter’s plea was dismissed by the judge. But Amber Heard has now issued a subpoena in her case against the Los Angeles Police Department in the legal battle against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp had previously filed a defamation suit against Amber Heard for $50 Million. As she countersued, the trial is now set for 2022.

Amber Heard subpoenas LAPD over domestic disturbance involving Depp

According to the reports by Deadline, Amber’s legal move against the LAPD was confirmed by a clerk in Fairfax County that stated Heard's legal team is requesting the LAPD to "produce the books, documents, records, electronically stored information and tangible things" pertaining to a 2016 domestic disturbance involving her and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. It was further mentioned that Heard’s lawyers also sent a subpoena in January but this time it was filed to request body camera footage from officers who responded to Heard and Depp’s home.

The audit trails for any deletions, modifications, or viewing of the body camera footage uploaded to evidence.com by Officers Saenz and Hadden during the period October 1, 2015 through August 1, 2016, stated in the subpoena.

Furthermore, Heard is requesting the materials to learn if officers "followed LAPD policy, procedures and/or protocols in responding to the call at Eastern Columbia Building on May 21, 2016, respecting Ms. Heard". She's even requesting for all documents and communications from the officers' investigation including "all documents that show any deletions, modifications or viewing up the present for footage uploaded during that timeframe".

We don’t comment on open or pending litigation," an LAPD public information officer stated.

Johnny Depp had earlier issued a statement revealing how Hollywood was boycotting him after he lost his defamation lawsuit against The Sun when the outlet referred to him as a ‘wife-beater.’ However, the British Court ruled against Jonny Depp in his libel action against the owner of the tabloid. Justice Nicol later issued a statement that Depp had proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel but the defendants had shown what they published in the meaning which she held the words to bear what was substantially true.

Image: AP