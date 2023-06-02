Amber Heard Opens Up On Her Move To Spain After Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard has finally commented on her move to Spain, which came after her very public defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress has also opened up about whether she sees a future for herself in the country or not. Amber and Depp's extensive and publicised defamation lawsuit largely panned out in Depp's favour which is what many believe has been the reason behind Amber's abrupt move to Spain.

Amber Heard comments on her move to Spain

As per a report by The Independent, Amber Heard opened up about her move to Spain while speaking with a local reporter. Though she kept her comments minimal, the Aquaman actress made it known that she was rather happy with the move. Speaking in Spanish, Heard stated how much she loved her life in Spain. The interaction, took place outside her house in Madrid - which is where she has settled post her legal battle. It also touched upon the topic of whether she wanted to settle in Spain for the long run. Amber responded in the affirmative, stating that she absolutely loves living in Madrid.

Amber comments on her career as an actor

In the aftermath of the defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard had announced the news of her move to Spain. The trial had also negatively impacted her career as an actress in Hollywood. A prominent example of this was her screen time being reportedly cut down drastically, in the unreleased Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom . Despite rumours of her having quit Hollywood and acting, the actress stated that she does in fact, have some projects in the pipeline.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard on charges of defamation, based on an op-ed she penned for The Washington Post. The trial, was highly publicised and largely followed by the public and media portals. The judgement largely turned out in Depp's favour, instructing Heard to pay him $10 million in compensatory damages with an additional $350,000 in punitive damages. Hear is currently residing in Spain, Madrid with daughter Oonagh Paige while Depp has re-entered acting, starting with Jeanne du Barry which opened the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival.