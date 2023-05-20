Amber Heard Spotted In Spain As Johnny Depp Shines At Cannes 2023

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce proceedings made headlines as updates of the same were streamed live from the courtroom. Recently, it was reported that after the divorce trial, Amber Heard moved to Spain with her kids and decided to quit acting. A new picture of the Oscar-winning actress surfaced online, while her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s movie premiered at Cannes.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are both in Europe currently. Johnny Depp is attending the Cannes Film Festival 2023 in France, while Amber Heard continues to live her low-key life in Spain. In a new photo doing rounds on the internet, Amber Heard can be seen enjoying her time in Spain.

beautiful survivor amber heard living her best life in spain 🥰 https://t.co/pLSmYYp4Yx pic.twitter.com/TRE34CyLn6 — barbie🍒 (@lylasgarrity) May 16, 2023

Amber Heard quits Hollywood

After losing her divorce case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, a jury found Amber Heard guilty of defamation. Page Six then reported that the actress had sold her California house in July 2022 for $1.1 Million and is planning to settle in Madrid, Spain. The actress moved to the European state with daughter Oonagh Paige, who she welcomed via surrogacy in 2021.

Why Amber Heard moved to Spain

Amber Heard moved to Spain in order to focus on motherhood and spend time with her daughter, as per a close friend. A close friend of the Aquaman actress told the Daily Mail, “She's bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise. I don't think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project.”. Since then, Amber has been spotted many times in Spain.

Johnny Depp movie at Cannes

While Amber Heard has decided to take a break and live a low-key life, her former husband Johnny Depp chose a completely opposite life. The actor has rushed back into the spotlight with his movie Jeanne du Barry premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor was welcomed with thunderous applause and standing ovations as he entered the venue of his film screening at the film festival on May 16.