'Johnny Depp Accused Me Of Having Affair With Leonardo DiCaprio': Amber Heard

As per recent developments in Johnny Depp’s libel case, actor Amber Heard took to the stand and spilled some shocking details about Johnny Depp’s behaviour during the course of their relationship. In her statement, Amber Heard reportedly revealed that Johnny Depp accused her of having affairs with stars such as “pumpkin-head” Leonardo DiCaprio and “potato-head” Channing Tatum, monikers which were given by Depp, according to a report by a leading news daily. Amber Heard called Johnny Depp ‘jealous’ and revealed that he considered nearly all of her male co-stars a ‘sexual threat’, added the report.

Heard: 'Accused me of having an affair with women'

The report said that Amber Heard revealed Johnny Depp accused her of having a liaison with Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton and Channing Tatum. Moreover, Johnny accused Amber of having an affair with women co-stars like Kelli Garner. The actor revealed to the court that Depp would taunt her especially when he was drunk or high, as suggested by the report.

Recent trials:

In the last court hearing, Depp reportedly confessed that he wanted ‘to get back on’ Amber Heard. Adding to the same, Johnny revealed that he wanted her to be replaced from the Aquaman sequel, as he was ‘characterised’ globally by a newspaper in the west. Johnny Depp blamed the news publication for dragging him down from ‘Cinderella to Quasimodo’ (fictional characters) in no time and admitted that he had no voice of his own back then.

In the courtroom trial, Johnny Depp was also accused of hurling a bottle of Magnum champagne at Amber Heard and pulling her hair, when she complained about his lateness. The lawyer also accused Depp of ‘bumping her in the chest’. Reacting to the allegations made, Johnny Depp mentioned that it was Amber Heard, who attacked him first before she defecated on his bed. The court also heard about how Johnny Depp allegedly swapped texts with British actor Paul Bettany about ‘setting Amber Heard on fire’.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Johnny is all set to reprise his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Speculations are also swirling that in the upcoming flick, a female actor would play the lead role and Depp’s Captain Jack will simply be a surrogate. The recently launched trailer of Johnny Depp’s much-awaited film, Waiting for the Barbarians features the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, as he plays the role of a colonel for the first time in his career. As per recent developments, it was confirmed that Waiting for the Barbarians will be released on VOD on August 7, 2020.

