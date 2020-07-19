10 Fascinating Facts About Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'The Departed' That You Didn't Know

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Departed is a 2006 crime drama movie. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson in pivotal roles, the movie is a remake of Honk Kong’s 2002 film Infernal Affairs. The plot of the film traces the life of an undercover cop and a black sheep in the police department who are attempting to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston. Here is a collection of 10 interesting facts that you did not know about this Leonardo DiCaprio starrer film.

10 Fascinating facts about The Departed:

A sequel focused on the character Sean Dignam essayed by Mark Wahlberg almost happened but didn’t work out later. Jack Nicholson who played the role of Francis “Frank” Costello reportedly suggested some of the weirdest quirks for his character. He himself improvised the scenes where he can be seen throwing drugs on adult workers and wearing a strap-on for the scene in the porno theatre. As per reports, actor Matt Damon worked with real Boston Police officers to get into the skin of his character. He essayed the role of Colling Sullivan in the film. Initially, Jennifer Aniston, Emily Blunt, and Kate Winslet were in talks for the role of Madolyn Madden which was eventually played by Vera Farmiga. Jack Nicholson reportedly refused to wear a red sox cap in the film. Whitey Bulger, the real-life criminal figure who inspired the character Frank always wore a Boston Red Sox cap as a part of his daily attire. The Budget set to make the film was reportedly $90 million and half of it as per media reports was spent on the salaries of the actors who were a part of this crime film. The fictional character Frank Costello was heavily influenced by a real-life infamous criminal namely James Whitey Bulger, who reportedly ran an Irish mob out of Boston while secretly informing the FBI about his crime. Mark Wahlberg structured his performance on the basis of real-life cops who had arrested him. Al Pacino was the maker's first choice to essay the role of criminal Frank Costello. Martin Scorsese, the director of the movie did not realise that The Departed was actually a remake of a Honk Kong crime thriller Infernal Affairs while signing the film.

