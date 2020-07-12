Leonardo DiCaprio's Scenes Of Him Freaking Out On Camera That Got Too Intense To Handle

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most influential actors of Hollywood. The legendary star began his career by featuring in television commercials in the late 1980s. Since then the evergreen star has appeared in several versatile roles on the silver screen.

From essaying a challenging role in The Revenant to essaying the role of a passionate lover in Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio has won many hearts. The actor’s dedication, talent and distinctive acting prowess can be seen through his movies. Over the career span of four decades, he has time and again proven that he gets into the skin of his character. Here is a collection of a few scenes from his movies that gave chills to the viewers.

Mal’s death scene from 'Inception'

Released in 2010, Inception is a science fiction movie helmed by Christopher Nolan. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a conman who steals corporate secrets with the help of a dream-sharing technology. He is given a task of planting an idea into a target’s subconscious mind. Mal who is the wife of Cobb (DiCaprio) commits suicide.

Sedated for five hours of real-time, Mal & Cobb spent fifty years in a dream world. During the process, both of them entered a state called Limbo which means dying in the dream would awaken a person. However, after coming back to reality, Mal refused to accept the reality that she is awakened and isn’t dreaming. In her attempt to wake up, she commits suicide in real life.

ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio's 'J. Edgar' & Other Biopics Of Influential People In America's History

When Leonardo DiCaprio learns the truth about himself in 'Shutter Island'

Shutter Island is a neo-noir psychological thriller movie released in the year 2010. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a US Marshal Edward Teddy Daniels who is investigating a psychiatric facility on the Shutter Island after one of the patients goes missing. However, the climax scene gives a major plot twist to the story. ]

In reality, it is shown that Teddy is actually the most dangerous patient Andrew Laeddis who is incarcerated in Ward C for murdering his depressed wife who killed his children. When Teddy comes to know the truth about himself and the medical test that was done on him, he freaks out. Check out the scene here:

ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio's Film 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Was Titled THIS Initially

Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet fight scene from 'Revolutionary Road'

Helmed by Sam Mendes, Revolutionary Road is a romantic drama movie released in 2008. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the movie essays the life of a couple who are struggling to come to a term while raising their children. The movie features the couple deciding to move to Paris to have a fresh start. As they prepare to move, both of them are forced to reconsider their decision, while Frank is offered a promotion, April becomes pregnant. When Frank learns that April is contemplating to have an abortion, it makes Frank angry.

ALSO READ| The Famous Maltese Falcon Statue Seen In 'OUATIH' Actually Owned By Leonardo DiCapri

ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Intense And Emotional Scenes From His Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.