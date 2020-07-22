Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Hit Her After 30th Birthday Party On Day 11 Of Libel Trial

Actor Amber Heard on July 21, 2020, alleged in the London court that Johnny Depp beat her on her 30th birthday. On the 11th day of Johnny Depp’s Libel Trial held in London’s High Court, the actor reportedly took to the stand and alleged that Johnny Depp came late to her party on April 21, 2016.

According to reports, she stated that after the party when she complained to Depp about his late arrival, he allegedly hit her and then left the house. She also stated that he always took off after such situations.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on Day 11 of Libel Trial

Did Amber Heard get bruises?

According to reports, Amber was heard saying that she ‘once again fell asleep alone’ in the house and was woken up on her birthday the next day ‘covered in glass’. She said she was ‘heartbroken’. A month after Amber Heard's birthday, she alleged that Johnny Depp threw her phone at her which hit her in the face.

Johnny Depp reportedly denies the claims. Heard filed for divorce two days later, on May 23, 2016, and was also seeking a restraining order against the actor. Johnny Depp’s attorney Eleanor Laws played a CCTV footage of the Aquaman actor collecting a delivery from the concierge of the building. Laws was also allegedly heard saying that the concierge did not see any marks or injuries on her.

The attorney also reportedly said that one of Johnny Depp’s friends who lived in one of the five penthouses in the building also saw Amber Heard without any marks. The Aquaman star reportedly said she was bruised after the accident, however, Johnny Depp’s team alleges that she made the bruises on her with makeup. According to news agency AP, Eleanor Laws sought to show via a series of video clips from an elevator at the couple's Los Angeles apartment building that Heard fabricated any injury as a result of an incident on May 21, 2016, that ended up with police arriving on the scene. Laws also wondered why others in the building did not notice injuries in the days after.

Amber Heard, 34, denied the allegation she was making things up and said she wears makeup when leaving home that could have camouflaged any injury. “Of course I had an injury,” she said. Laws also questioned Heard about text messages she sent Depp in the days after the alleged incident and about why she hadn't filed a restraining order in its immediate aftermath.

“I thought it could stay under wraps for a few days and those few days were a precious few days in the hardest time of my life, and presumably difficult for Johnny as well, and I would have done anything to have those few days of privacy,” Heard said.

Was Amber Heard in a relationship with Elon Musk?

According to news agency AP, Heard also denied that she had had an “illicit relationship” with anyone during her time with Depp, specifically with either Tesla CEO Elon Musk or actor James Franco. “Not that that matters much,” Heard said. Johnny Depp’s counsel Eleanor Laws read out text messages on May 22, 2016, in which Heard allegedly tells Musk she is going to obtain a restraining order against Depp, and the billionaire offers to “arrange 24/7 security.”

Musk allegedly said the offer would stand, “even if you never wanted to see me again ... anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you.”

Johnny Depp is suing a publication and its executive editor over an article that called him a ‘wife-beater’. The article also referred to have ‘evidence’ that Johnny Depp attacked Amber Heard. Johnny Depp denies hitting his then-wife, while Amber Heard, 34, has submitted details of 14 occasions during their relationship when the actor has assaulted her. The paper has to prove that the allegations that they made against the actor are substantially true.

(With Inputs from AP)

