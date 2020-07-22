Amber Heard On Attacking Johnny Depp: 'I Did Strike Him In 2015 To Defend My Sister'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal crosstalk has unleashed a swathe of appalling revelations about their estranged relationship and recently, Amber Heard admitted that she had punched Johnny Depp in the face to protect her sister, Whitney Heard.

In the recent courtroom trial, Amber Heard explained the reason behind ‘protecting her sister’ and claimed that she was preventing Johnny Depp from pushing her sister down a flight of stairs, claims a report published in a leading news daily. Backing her ‘defensive’ actions, Amber Heard explained that Johnny Depp had previously done this to his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss, added the report. This incident happened in the year 2015.

Amber: 'I did strike Johnny that day'

Amber reportedly confessed that she couldn’t think of anything to protect her sister from Depp at that moment. However, Depp, in his testimony, refuted the ‘wife-beater’ accusations charged against him. In the court hearing, Amber was also asked about her incident in Australia and the actor alleged that Depp attacked her in what she described as “a three-day hostage situation”, as suggested by the report.

The last trial

Actor Amber Heard took to the stand and spilled some shocking details about Johnny Depp’s alleged behaviour during the course of their relationship. In her statement, Amber Heard reportedly revealed that Johnny Depp accused her of having affairs with stars such as “pumpkin-head” Leonardo DiCaprio and “potato-head” Channing Tatum, monikers which were given by Depp, according to a report by a leading news daily. Amber Heard called Johnny Depp ‘jealous’ and revealed that he considered nearly all of her male co-stars a ‘sexual threat’, added the report.

The report said that Amber Heard revealed Johnny Depp accused her of having a liaison with Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton and Channing Tatum. Moreover, Johnny accused Amber of having an affair with women co-stars like Kelli Garner. The actor revealed to the court that Depp would taunt her especially when he was drunk or high, as suggested by the report.

Amber Heard - on the professional front:

Heard rose to fame with her performance in the much-acclaimed film, Aquaman. Starring Heard, Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson in the leading roles, Aquaman follows the story of a half-human, half-Atlantean man, Arthur, who is born with the ability to communicate with marine creatures. The story gets further interesting when he goes on a quest to retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and protect the water world. Helmed by James Wan, the film released in 2018.

