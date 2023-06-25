Amber Heard Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard’s In The Fire premiered at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy on Saturday. The director and the cast were there to attend the screening event. Heard also made her first official public appearance 1 year after losing the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

3 things you need to know

Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp defamation case concluded in June 2022.

The actress lost the trial and was ordered to give $1 million to Depp as settlement money.

Since then, Heard had reportedly moved to Spain permanently.

Amber Heard at Taormina Film Festival

In the viral photos, Heard can be seen dressed in an-all black caped maxi dress, which she paired with matching platform sandals. For the hairstyle, the actress opted for loose, curly hair which complimented her red lip colour.

(Amber Heard attends In the Fire premiere event at Taormina Film Festival | Image: Twitter)

In the Fire features Heard as a psychiatrist who embarks on a mission to treat a child from the time when this psychiatry was not even a respected profession. The movie has been set in the time period of 1899 and the plot centers around the middle-aged psychiatrist, hailing from Colombia. This will also mark Amber's first film after her infamous legal battle.

Second premiere of Jeanne du Barry

Notably, Depp’s French film Jeanne du Barry will also have its second premiere at the same event. The film was released previously at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and received a 7-minute standing ovation. It will be screened at Taormina Film Festival on 30 June, almost a week after Heard’s In The Fire. It’s not confirmed whether Depp will attend the premiere event or not. The global release date for both of the titles is still unannounced.