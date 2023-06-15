Johnny Depp, Amber Heard To Come Together At Taormina Film Festival After Court Battle?

Why you’re reading this: Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard went through a set of highly publicised legal trials. Depp was initially laid off from a set of projects such as Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean. However, after winning his defamation case against Amber, Depp has once again regained some of its former public goodwill. After their legal trials, Depp and Heard are set to attend the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, South Italy.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have not been seen together since their public trial.

Heard had reportedly moved to Spain following her loss in the defamation trial.

Amber Heard to attend her next film’s world premiere

The Aquaman actress and the Transcendence actor will be attending the 69th edition of the Taormina Film Festival. Heard's film will premiere on June 24 and is described as a psychological horror. The general synopsis of the film states that she will play the role of a psychiatrist, taking on a case where she has to treat a child who is being called a devil.

(Amber Heard in the set photos of In The Fire | Image: Twitter)

Depp’s second premiere of Jeanne du Barry

Depp, on the other hand, will attend the Italian premiere of his film, Jeanne du Barry. The film was released previously at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and received a 7-minute standing ovation. Jeanne du Barry details the life of Madame Jeanne du Barry, who charms her way to nobility until she meets France’s King Louis the XV, and the two fall in love. Their relationship, however, proves difficult when the king’s court starts objecting to it.

Depp’s Jeanne du Barry will be screened at the festival on 30 June, almost a week after Heard’s In The Fire. It’s not confirmed whether they will attend the screening of each other’s films, or even if they will be making an appearance at the festival. The global release date for both of the titles is still unannounced.