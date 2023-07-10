Amber Heard On Her Comeback Post Johnny Depp Defamation Lawsuit: I'm Not In Control Of...

Amber Heard, who recently lost a defamation lawsuit brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, has made her first public appearance since the trial. She was snapped in Sicily for the Taormina Film Festival to promote her new thriller, In the Fire. The actress said that she is focused on her acting career and aims to put the trial behind her despite facing online abuse.

3 things you need to know

In the film, Amber Heard stars as a psychiatrist working in 1890s Colombia.

Filmmaker Conor Allyn says the film will serve as a platform for her comeback.

Amber Heard addressed controversy surrounding the trial.

Amber Heard says she can't be sued for promoting film

During an interview at the Taormina Film Festival, Amber Heard expressed her desire to focus on her acting career and the film she was promoting. She emphasised that she can control what she says but not how her statements may be surrounded by unrelated controversies. The star acknowledged the trialand stated that she is an actress who is supporting a movie and cannot be sued for that.

(Amber Heard attended the Taormina Film Festival to promote her film | Image: Amber Heard/Instagram)

"I'm in control for the most part of what comes out of my mouth. What I'm not in control of is how my pride in this project and all we put into this film can be surrounded by clips of other stuff. So let's get the elephant out of the room then, and just let me say that. I am an actress. I'm here to support a movie. And that's not something I can be sued for," she added.

(In the film, Amber Heard stars as a psychiatrist working in 1890s Colombia | Image: Amber Heard/Instagram)

About Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's comeback

Johnny Depp quickly resumed his career after the trial, with appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and his music tour. Depp's return to the industry was met with some protests, but he was largely appreciated and even received a standing ovation at the premiere of his latest film at Cannes 2023. However, he has been vocal about feeling boycotted by Hollywood due to the allegations against him.

In contrast, Heard has chosen not to discuss the trial and instead tried to redirect the attention to her new film. There was speculation that Heard would be dropped from the Aquaman sequel due to the controversy. She, however, appeared in its first trailer. This suggested that she is still associated with the franchise.