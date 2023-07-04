How Amber Heard Shot For In The Fire Amid Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Amber Heard recently made her first appearance at Taormina Film Festival in Italy after her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress walked the red carpet for her upcoming film In The Fire and gave several interviews expressing her excitement. During one such interviews, the actress talked about her films In The Fire and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

2 things you need to know

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's case concluded in December 2022.

Amber Heard has shifted to Spain after losing to her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a defamation trial.

Amber Heard remained low-key after the trial ended.

How Amber Heard filmed In The Fire during the trials?

Helmed by Conor Allyn, the film stars Amber Heard as an American psychiatrist who helps a boy accused of being 'the devil'. Speaking about how the actress shot for the scenes during defamation trials, the director told Deadline that Heard started the film right after the UK trial, and after wrapping up, she went straight to Virgina for the second trial.

(A viral picture of Amber Heard from the sets of In The Fire | Image: Twitter)

The director, who knows the actress from the Beast days, called her "terrific" and added, "She was incredibly tuned into what we were doing, rehearsing and all that stuff. She was deep in her character during that period."

Amber Heard is excited to be part of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

When asked if she's excited about Aquaman 2, to this, the actress said, "Oh, of course." Comparing the intensity of both the films (Aquaman 2 and In The Fire), she added that there is a lot of pressure on the franchise movies as millions of dollars are at stake, whereas, on the other hand, there are compromises in the small indie film like In The Fire.

The actress continued, "The best luck you can have as an actor is to be able to balance both. Aquaman, that franchise and the machinery behind it, I'm very honoured, honoured to be a part of that."

(A still from the film Aquaman | Image: Twitter)

When asked the actor what she wanted in the next phase of her career, to this Heard replied that she wanted to make films and be appreciated as an actress. "I don't want to have to be crucified to be appreciated as one," she added.

Amber Heard lost against ex-husband Johhny Depp in trial

The ex-couple's defamation trial became one of the most talked about topics across the globe last year. The couple got married in February 2015, but the two parted ways within a year. After a year-long battle, Depp won the lawsuit and was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in his defamation suit. Soon after the trial ended, the actress shifted her base to Spain with her daughter.