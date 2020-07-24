Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp Is A 'loving, Generous & Remarkable' When Sober: Report

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal tussle has now taken a turn, as Amber Heard, in her recent trial, confessed that Johnny Depp is ‘generous, loving and a remarkable man’ when sober. However, Amber Heard also clarified that there was this other side of him which was a monster, claims a report published by a news tabloid. Explaining the reason behind enduring Johnny Depp’s tantrums, Amber Heard mentioned that she was in love with him and had always ‘held out for hope’ during the course of their relationship, the report adds.

To support Amber's claims, her lawyer reportedly presented the text messages which were exchanged between Amber and her mother to the court. In her messages, Amber accused Johnny Depp of being crazy and mentioned that she was heartbroken to fall in love with a man like him. In the text exchange, Amber Heard compared her relationship to an ‘exploding train’ and remarked that she doesn’t want to leave her love behind, even when she knew that the train might explode.

The last trial

In the last trial, Amber Heard alleged that Johnny Depp head-butted her a night before she appeared on James Corden's The Late Late Show in December 2015. In her statement, Amber Heard described her experience as ‘one of the most violent and worst nights of her relationship’, claims a report published in a leading news daily. However, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Eleanor Laws accused Amber Heard of lying about the incident and called her claims 'nonsense', adds the report.

Laws reportedly presented a video clip to the court, in which the actor appeared to have no facial bruises, contradicting her statement given. However, Amber Heard clarified that she had applied makeup to hide her bruises for the show. Amber’s makeup artist, in her testimony, confirmed that she had bruises under her eyes, a swollen nose, cuts on her lips and 'missing chunks of hair on the top of the crown', suggests a report. In her statement, Amber Heard alleged that Depp slapped her, dragged her by the hair through their apartment. Heard reportedly accused Johnny Depp of repeatedly punching her in the head and pulling clumps of her hair out.

Amber Heard on the professional front

Amber Heard rose to fame with her performance in the much-acclaimed film, Aquaman. Starring Heard, Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson in the leading roles, Aquaman follows the story of a half-human, half-Atlantean man, Arthur, who is born with the ability to communicate with marine creatures. The story gets further interesting when he goes on a quest to retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and protect the water world. Helmed by James Wan, the film released in 2018.

