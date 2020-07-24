After Houston, China May Ask US To Close A Consulate As Countermeasure: Report

China may ask at least one US consulate to close down on Friday as a countermeasure against the US government’s order to close its embassy in Houston, Texas. Chinese Mouthpiece Global Times Editor Hu Xijin said on Thursday that Beijing is ‘forced to’ take this reciprocal measure against America’s actions as otherwise, it would cause serious consequences.

Based on what I know, China will announce countermeasure on Friday Beijing time. One US consulate in China will be asked to close. China is forced to take this reciprocal measure. If not, it would cause serious consequences. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 23, 2020

The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world's largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election.

The physical closure of the consulate marked a dramatic step in the strained relations between the two countries not only by the coronavirus pandemic but by disputes over trade, human rights, Hong Kong Security Law and Beijing’s claim in the South China Sea. Six Chinese consulates are located in the United States along with China's mission to the United Nations.

China condemns consulate closure

China said on Thursday that “malicious slander” is behind an order by the US government to close its consulate in Houston and maintained that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the order to close the consulate “violates international law and basic norms governing international relations,” and “seriously undermines China-US relations".

“This is breaking down the bridge of friendship between the Chinese and American people,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

In its statement on the closing of the consulate, the State Department alleged that Chinese agents have tried to steal data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system statewide and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Wang said there was no basis to that claim. “This is completely malicious slander," he said.

