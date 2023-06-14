Amber Heard Set To Make Her First Public Appearance Since Johnny Depp Trial

Why you’re reading this: After her defamation case against Johnny Depp, her ex-husband, Amber Heard has chosen to step away from the entertainment industry and the public eye. Subsequently, she sold her California home and made the decision to move to Spain in order to begin a fresh chapter in her life with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. It has been reported that her primary motivation for relocating was to provide a low-key environment for her daughter's upbringing, away from the intense scrutiny of the media.

3 things you need to know

Amber Heard lost the defamation case against Amber Heard, but was awarded two million dollars for a part of her counterclaim.

The actress has revealed she won't be quitting Hollywood and has some projects in her pipeline.

Reportedly, she will be in attendance at the 69th Taormina Film Festival.

Is Amber heard going to make her first public appearance after trial?

Hollywood actress Amber Heard is currently gearing up to make her first appearance in the public at the 69th edition of the Taormina Film Festival. This event will take place in Italy on June 24, as per reports by Deadline. She will be at the film festival in Italy for the world premiere of the film she has been working on titled In The Fire.

(Amber Heard's still from the film In the Fire. | Image: Twitter)

Amber Heard will reportedly be attending the premiere with the director of the film Conor Allyn and her co-star Eduardo Noriego. The festival will take place from June 23, 2023, to July 1, 2023, in Sicily. In the Fire will be a supernatural thriller movie and Amber Heard will play a prominent role in the movie.

More on Amber Heard's film

In the Fire will feature Amber Heard as a psychiatrist who embarks on a mission to treat a child from the time when this psychiatry was not even a respected profession. The movie has been set in the time period of 1899 and the plot centers around the middle-aged psychiatrist, hailing from Colombia. This will also mark Amber's first film after her infamous legal battle.