Amber Heard's Lawyer Says Jury Was 'confused', Ruled In Depp's Favour Due To Power & Fame

On June 1, 2022, a jury awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, stating that the Aquaman actor fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their marriage. Now, terming the jury 'confused', Heard's lawyer claimed that the Pirates Of The Caribbean star had the advantage of 'power, wealth & fame.' She even mentioned that Amber Heard is planning to appeal the verdict.

Amber Heard's attorney says 'jury was confused'

During a recent chat with Today, Heard's attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft stated that an enormous amount of evidence that would have helped her case was 'suppressed' during the trial. Talking about the verdict, Bredehoft said that Heard lost because she was demonised here, adding, "A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused."

Depp had the advantage of 'wealth, power and fame': Bredehoft

Now, in a subsequent interview with CNN, Heard's attorney further said that the jury ruled in Depp's favor on each of his claims because he had the advantage of 'wealth, power and fame'.

"I think that made a huge difference in this case. But it also said we're not going to believe women even when they have photos", she continued, adding, "Basically, unless she had pulled out her phone, her iPhone and videotaped him as he was beating her, she's not going to be believed, it didn't happen."

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for implying, in a 2018 op-ed, that he physically abused her during their marriage. The hearing began on April 11, with Heard filing a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp. On Wednesday, a Virginia jury ruled in favour of Depp in his defamation lawsuit.

Soon after winning the trial against Amber Heard, Depp took to his official Instagram space and released a statement in which he expressed how humbled he is to the jury who gave him his life back. He wrote, "Media threw false, very serious and criminal allegations at me, triggering an endless barrage of hateful content which harmed his career."