Amber Heard's Makeup Artist Melanie Fights Against Live Testimony In Johnny's Libel Case?

Amber Heard's makeup artist is reportedly fighting an order, which compels her to give live testimony in a U.K. legal fight between Johnny Depp and a newspaper firm, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. If the reports are to be believed, the news firm is urging the makeup artist, Mélanie Inglessis, to give the live testimony, who in a 2019 declaration, mentioned that she witnessed Heard's bruised face and cut lip. Reportedly, Inglessis helped Amber to hide the injuries for an appearance on The Late Show With James Corden show.

In her declaration, Mélanie Inglessis revealed that Amber repeatedly told her about how she did not want to expose this part of her life to the public and also revealed that she was considering to cancel the appearance altogether. Adding to the same, Inglessis mentioned that she grew close to Amber after 2015 and the actor, on multiple occasions, has shared her abuse stories.

Details from the last trials

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s dispute seems to be escalating with time as new details about the duo’s estranged relationship are surfacing online. As per a report published by a leading news daily, Amber Heard was accused of body-shaming and making several condescending remarks about Johnny Depp’s physique. One of Depp’s estate managers, Tara Roberts made the new declaration in the court and recalled the incident as part of the actor’s libel case.

As per the court documents, Tara Roberts recalled the time when she overheard Amber’s conversation, in which she told Johnny Depp that his career was over. Adding to the same, Tara mentioned that Amber Heard used to call Johnny by demeaning names, insult him and mock his physical appearance. Furthermore, in her declaration, Tora Roberts revealed that Johnny Depp had spoken to her about calling it quits with Amber Heard in 2015.

On the professional front

If the rumours are to be believed, Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. On the other hand, Amber Heard will be next seen with Jason Mamoa in the much-loved action entertainer film, Aquaman 2.

