A Beauty Campaign Featuring Amber Heard Bashed By Fans Of 'Aquaman' And Johnny Depp

Amber Heard, an American actor, and model got married to Johnny Depp in Los Angeles on February 3, 2015. As per reports, things eventually fell apart and a divorce battle ensued as Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence. Later, as per her proofs given in the court, Amber Heard admitted that she physically attacked Johnny Depp. Since then, the actor is receiving severe backlash. Recently her cosy pictures with Elon Musk got released and made an entirely different drama. The Aquaman entertainer's previous PA has additionally affirmed against her in the Johnny Depp defamation suit. Presently, in the midst of everything, comes another difficulty.

Everything started when personal care company conducted a crusade on their Instagram handle. It was an exceptional expansion for Memorial Day Weekend. Their campaign comprised of Women Filmmakers for Hollywood with the hashtag #WomenMakeCinema. Amber Heard, who has long been associated and related to personal care company, was included by the brand. Different filmmakers including, Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, and Helen Mirren were also part of the campaign.

The campaign was in light of the retraction of the current year's Cannes. So rather than the usual red carpet fabulousness, personal care company made a smaller than usual mini-festival of their own. This didn't work out in a good way for Johnny Depp and Aquaman fans. For the unversed, the DC fans for long have been marking petitions to expel the on-screen character from the forthcoming establishment of the Jason Momoa starrer. Fans of The Pirates Of The Caribbean on-screen character also have been supporting him. They have together requested a restriction on the on-screen character, Amber Heard in the future Aquaman movies,

The company's official social media handle left loads of praises for Amber Heard in their caption. It read, “#WomenMakeCinemaHollywood actress @AmberHeard highlights that a woman’s inner beauty is what we should value the most. ‘I would love to see women be able to be powerful, smart, opinioned, and taken seriously, even if they are beautiful. Even more, I would love to see women held to different standards, other than the superficial ones we are held to’.” As soon as they posted this, the fans of Aquaman and Johnny Depp took to the comment section and criticized the personal care company along with Amber Heard.

Some of the replies that bashed Amber Heard and the personal care company because of the campaign was-

@Loreal @lorealparis @LOrealParisUK



YOU'RE SUPPORTING A HIDEOUS VIOLENT ABUSER! @realamberheard

I had no idea your company would spit in the faces of REAL DV survivors after all the evidence!

Why do you stand beside female abusers? 🤔 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #FireAmberHeard 🔥 — °KittieDomme° (@SarahKittie94) February 4, 2020

No she's not. She's a violent abuser. She should be shamed for what she has done. — Strap on my knee cap (@FreeSoapInMyVan) March 24, 2020

Hope @Loreal ditch you! Boycotting them until they do!

Although you’re beautiful, remember visual beauty is only skin deep. — StormyGirl54 (@ByrdDana) November 18, 2019

don't you know? She lied about being abused by Johnny Depp, and now it is revealed she abused him instead. She is such a disgrace to real domestic violence victims. — ayca gurelman (@IstanbulYoga) November 13, 2019

Time to boycott L'Oréal Paris too I guess. Better throw out my shampoo and condition because I am not supporting a brand that's face is of an abuser 🖕🖕🖕🖕 — Jade (@Catwithchickens) November 18, 2019

Some more replies that bashed Amber Heard and Loreal Paris were-

Shame on @LOrealParisUSA and @realamberheard I supported Amber when she first came out as a victim. But to hear how she mocked and treated Johhny it is sad. And for a brand to stand behind an abuser it shows you guys don't care about victims.

