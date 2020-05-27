Amber Heard's Sweet Final Messages To Johnny Depp Before Divorce; Check Out

If the reports are to be believed, Amber Heard tried her best to save her marriage with Johnny Depp and had sent him several messages before the actor filed for divorce. According to court papers filed in Fairfax County Virginia, Amber Heard’s last message to her husband remained, “Do this or undue [sic] this as we see fit. You and I have the control. And love each other.” Several such messages came up in the recent trial, one of them being: "I thought you filed [for divorce]. You said you were going to and said goodbye. I’m sorry if I’ve hurt you. I have nothing but love for you".

However, things eventually fell apart and a divorce battle began, as Amber Heard accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence. Later, as per her testimonies given in the court, Amber Heard admitted that she physically attacked Johnny Depp. In a media interaction, Johnny Depp revealed that several women, who knew Amber Heard, came forward to share their personal experiences of brutal violence and other abuse at the hands of the actor.

Recently, Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriends, Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis came out in support of the actor and claimed him as 'non-violent' in the court. Their declaration came after Johnny Depp filed a legal suit against the news publication, as they labelled Depp as a 'wife-beater'. Vanessa Paradis, in her statement, called Johnny 'kind', 'attentive' and 'non-violent'. Adding to the same, Vanessa Paradis mentioned that they were together for nearly 14 years and have raised two children together. Moreover, she claimed that Johnny was never abusive toward her.

In response to Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis' claims in support of Depp, Amber Heard's representative issued a statement which states that one woman's experience does not determine the experience of another woman. Meanwhile, the court reportedly gave Johnny Depp the permission to file a defamation suit against Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp on his professional front

If the rumours are to be believed, Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Earlier, several news reports suggested that the makers have approached actor Zac Efron to play the character in the movie. However, as reported by a leading news tabloid, Disney is hoping to bring back Depp for the titular role popularised by him, as it would be difficult for the audience to take another leading actor as Jack Sparrow.

