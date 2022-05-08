Amber Heard's Name Read 'Amber Turd' On IMDb Amid Trial With Johnny Depp; Fixed Now

Former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently involved in a legal battle, whose trial is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. The case involves the Pirates Of The Caribbean star pursuing a $50 million defamation suit against the Aquaman star as she penned an op-ed in 2018 stating she is a domestic abuse survivor. The hearing began on April 11, 2022, in the attendance of the two Hollywood stars as Heard filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is being broadcasted by several leading news channels and has gathered the attention of millions. Many are closely following the trial as many revelations are being made about the couple. Depp's supporters have also filed a petition to remove Heard from the upcoming instalment in the Aquaman series, which has gathered the attention of millions. In the latest update, someone changed Heard's name on the official IMDb page which was fixed later.

As per a report by TMZ, Amber Heard's name was changed to "Amber Turd" amid the defamation trial against Johnny Depp. Reportedly, somebody changed Heard's name within the CMS of IMDb as "Amber Turd" appeared on the screen when the actor's name was searched on Google. "Amber Turd" popped up on the IMDb page as of May 7. However, these changes were not made on the official website but only on the Google search page. When a user visited the website, the actor's name was spelled correctly on her profile.

This was reportedly an IMDb problem which was soon fixed. As per the leading daily, what seems to be an internet prank, was in context with one of Johnny Depp's statements. The actor revealed that he found human faecal matter lying on his bed after he returned home during Heard's 2016 birthday. However, Heard denied the allegations and claimed it was of one of their dogs.

More about Johnny Depp's defamation case

Depp and Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and began dating a few years later. In 2015, the couple tied the knot. Later in 2016, Heard filed for divorce alleging that Depp had physically abused her under the influence of drugs or alcohol. While Depp denied all the accusations, their divorce was finalised in 2017.

In 2018, Johnny Depp sued Heard for writing an opinion piece for the Washington Post, in which she claimed she is a victim of domestic abuse. Later, the Aquaman star counter-sued her ex-husband whose trial is currently going on in Virginia. Amid the trial, several shocking revelations have come up.

Image: AP