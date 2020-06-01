Anonymous Royal Family Row: Hacker Group Leaks 'information' On Princess Diana's Death

American hacker group Anonymous recently took to Twitter to share some shocking information regarding several issues. In one of their tweets, Anonymous alleged that Princess Diana was killed for a reason and did not die in an accident. This tweet was made amid the whole protest surrounding the death of George Floyd who was killed after a police officer suffocated him to death.

Anonymous just leaked info that Princess Diana was killed because she had confession tapes against the Royal Family being involved in a sex trafficking ring.... 2020 is cancelled — M (@wolfxmobz1) May 31, 2020

Anonymous Royal Family row

After making their point, Anonymous claimed that they have documented proof that would put the English Crown and the Royal family in trouble. The hacker group accused the Royal Family of ordering the killing of Princess Diana, who died in a car accident on August 31, 1997. According to a news portal, Anonymous believe that Princess Diana knew about certain sex trafficking incidents that were going on in the Royal family. She then tried her best to expose them and thus was killed in order to silence her.

Around the time of her death, Diana was visiting hospitals and care homes Jimmy Savile was preying on at all hours of the night, consoled Elm Guest House victims, and recorded palace rape victim testimony.



Receipt: https://t.co/hSHAPGB8lv https://t.co/yz3ZqIDoLJ — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) May 31, 2020

Anonymous tagged a Twitter user who tweeted saying Princess Diana was visiting hospitals and nursing homes where Jimmy Savile took advantage of people during night hours. In the tweet, it was also revealed that Princess Diana comforted the victims at the Elm Guest House and recorded their testimony. Several testimonies of victims from the palace too came forward in her findings.

The tweet further mentions that around the time of her death, Princess Diana was visiting these hospitals and care centres to get as much information as possible. She would record them and was planning to use them as evidence, according to the tweet posted by the hacker group Anonymous.

Perhaps one day we will find out what really happened to Diana, who visited the hospitals and care homes Jimmy Savile was preying on at all hours of the night, consoled Elm Guest House victims, and recorded palace rape victim testimony. #OpDeathEathers https://t.co/GoZVBHGW8f — OpDeathEaters (@OpDeathEaters) July 19, 2019

Later, due to the request of a user, Anonymous then posted a Twitter thread making several accusations against the British Royal Family. An account with the name of OP Death Eaters was tagged and a post from July 2019 revealed the testimonies recorded by Princess Diana. An article too was found from a news portal that worked on this testimony. The pictures of this article were shared by the Twitter user. The entire Twitter thread sheds light upon several major accusations made on the Royal Family. The thread tries to also shed light specifically on the reason for Princess Diana’s death, among several various other points as well.

Princess Diana recorded the testimony by rape victim of Prince Charles' staff. #OpDeathEaters https://t.co/m71yKbugif pic.twitter.com/H59tIP43wf — OpDeathEaters (@OpDeathEaters) July 19, 2019

