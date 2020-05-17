Anonymous Good Samaritan Clears Rs 10L Loans Of People In Distress, Earns VP's Praises

An anonymous businessman from Aizawl, Mizoram reportedly paid off two persons' loans amounting to lakhs of rupees and refused to take credit for it. According to reports, a woman had taken a loan of Rs 4 lakh from the SBI's main branch in the city for her treatment in Kolkata. Meanwhile, another man had borrowed around Rs 2.5 lakh to start a poultry farm. However, as his business ran into trouble, he could not pay off his loan.

According to the SBI officials, the businessman, who is also a customer of the bank, told them that he wants to help people amid the distress due to COVID-19 lockdown. He set a budget of Rs 10 lakh to help those who had problems in paying off their loans. However, the SBI authorities refused to reveal the man's contact details. Meanwhile, there is only one COVID-19 positive case in Mizoram's Aizwal so far.

Venkaiah Naidu praises the act

Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter and called the businessman's act an 'act of kindness'. He also stated that it "reinforces our faith in humanity".

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 90,927, including 53,946 active cases. While 2,872 deaths have been reported overall, around 34,109 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 30,706 and 10,988 cases respectively.

