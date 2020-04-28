'Surprisingly Cute': Princess Diana's Old Video Of Racing At School Event Breaks Internet

Princess Diana’s old video showing her racing at her sons’ school, Wetherby School apparently on Mother’s Day while breaking the Royal protocol has resurfaced in 2020 and is going viral. Netizens across the world are not only remembering the “strong lady” but are also lauding the first wife of Prince Charles for going “above and beyond” for her kids, Prince William and Prince Charles. The short clip shows Princess Diana running barefoot and even though she did not win the race, internet users lauded her effort and dedication for optimum participation. The “cute” video emerged on Twitter and since then it has garnered over four million views and more than 303k likes.

Princess Diana breaking royal protocol for William, to participate in a Mothers Day school race, 1989 pic.twitter.com/C3sC4AP8Xi — Thot's of a Croc (@OregonProgress) April 26, 2020

‘Queen we deserve’

Internet users have expressed varying emotions over Princess Diana’s participation in Mother’s Day race. While some remembered the “timeless beauty”, others posted Prince Charles’ racing video and said “same genes”. There were a few netizens who even listed how Princess Diana would stand up for what’s right and oppose the “royal tradition when needed”. But several others just admired the mother participating for her kid and called the video “surprisingly cute”.

The queen we deserve 😭 — Nella Love (@nella_1228) April 26, 2020

Now I c where Harry got his quickness from pic.twitter.com/s1hKT8hpgC — BradRadcock 🎨🖌️ (@BradRadcock) April 26, 2020

the other mamas: this is going to be fun

princess di: pic.twitter.com/SEhW4HHKPr — L.A. (@LdotAdot) April 26, 2020

She didn't win the camera is just zoomed in on her — Trouble 🍍 (@LongDonnSilver) April 26, 2020

Princess Diana had such a beautiful soul and heart — Lonely_Astronaut👨‍🚀 (@easy_money966) April 26, 2020

this is the gene pool that propelled Harry right tf out of the royal family — anti-social distancing (@cutmeoutinstars) April 26, 2020

Princess Diana in heaven like pic.twitter.com/hJmGC547B3 — Bejeweled0nJupiter 🧚🏼‍♂️ (@Kaydash_) April 26, 2020

I still miss her. 😢 — Cheri Scudder-Thomas (@lilscud1974) April 26, 2020

