American Horror Story: Here Are The Themes Of The Show Over 9 Seasons

American Horror Story is an anthology horror TV series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. It has aired nine seasons till now and each season had a different theme around which the story revolved. The show, which started in 2011, has completed nine seasons of airing the horror show and has made many fans and has left many scared with its premise. Here are the horror themes of the series from season one to nine.

Horror themes in American Horror Story

American Horror Story Season 1

In this season, there were 12 episodes. The theme of season one was of a murder house. There are similar movies to this theme like A Haunted House 1 & 2. In this season, a family is about to go broke and they decide to move from Boston to a big old mansion in Los Angeles and face its wrath.

American Horror Story Season 2

In the second season, there are 13 episodes. The theme of season two is an asylum. The story captures a journalist who investigates the suspicious practices and ends up as a patient herself. There she learns the horrors first-hand and knows about how the psychologist kills his patients.

American Horror Story Season 3

Season 3 has 13 episodes showcasing horror. The theme of season 3 is coven. The story is of a group of witches who are preparing themselves from getting extinct and come face to face with the world's most powerful witch.

American Horror Story Season 4

The fourth season also has 13 episodes. It was themed like a freak show. The season revolved around a carnival show in 1953 in Jupiter, Florida, who has clowns scaring and killing people.

American Horror Story Season 5

The theme of season 5 is a Hotel. This season has 12 episodes. It is a story of a where a man finds and kills a serial killer.

American Horror Story Season 6

Season 6 has a horror theme of Roanoke. The sixth season has 10 episodes. The story is about a modern-day couple who moves into a haunted house on Roanoke Island and face the horrors of the Roanoke’s past.

American Horror Story Season 7

Season 7 has 11 episodes and the horror this season also has been high. The theme of the show for season 7 was cult. It begins on one election night in 2016. It is right after Donald Trump is elected as the president and shows the horrors and politics that happen after Trump's victory.

American Horror Story Season 8

The eighth season is themed apocalypse. It has 11 episodes and is action-packed horror was loved by fans. In this story, a man bombs the world with nuclear bombs have destroyed most of the world. A few people who survived lived in a bunker. And hope rises due to witches.

American Horror Story Season 9

The last season aired its last episode on November 13, 2019. It had 9 episodes, making it the smallest season of the series. The theme of the season was 1984. Set in the 80s, it is about an aerobics-loving counsellor who is also a psycho killer who butchered campers.

