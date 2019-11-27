Antebellum: Fans React To The Teaser Of Upcoming Horror-thriller Film

Antebellum is an upcoming American thriller-horror film written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. It stars Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, and Gabourey Sidibe. The movie is from the producer of Get Out and Us. Trailer of the movie was released. Check out audience reactions on it.

Antebellum teaser reactions

JANELLE MONAE AND JORDAN PEELE'S CREATIVE MINDS WORKING TOGETHER I APPROVE BEFORE EVEN KNOWING ANY DETAILS YES PLEASE #AntebellumMovie — [-----] (@ehm_ai) November 21, 2019

While everyone's making those big plans for next year, I'm just out here hoping #NextYearIWill be brave enough to watch #AntebellumMovie! 😅 pic.twitter.com/YJKUayeqDe — Empire Entertainment (@EmpireEntAfrica) November 22, 2019

I've watched this trailer four times already. I have no idea what's going on and it's thrilling. I've been waiting for Janelle to have her lead role; she's gonna shine. And I have @JordanPeele to thank for opening my mind to this genre of film. #Antebellum https://t.co/dyqMpX32E7 — April is #StillWithKap (@ReignOfApril) November 21, 2019

#Antebellum #Thriller

ANTEBELLUM is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films GET OUT and US, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper an exciting new voice in filmmaking. pic.twitter.com/iI5rCW73ZW — Worthing Moving Picture co (@GreenScreenAni2) November 26, 2019

The movie antebellum is literally a horror. A black persons worse nightmare. Being plucked from the future by some mysterious White people and placed into slave times... like is that what that shit is about!!!! Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/kExxw89N5h — Lea Lyn (@Squeeks4Zoro) November 21, 2019

You had me at "From the producer of Get Out and Us" #Antebellum 🦋 https://t.co/AudmzYpi0G — Shemal is gonna watch #HustlersMovie this week! (@shemjay93) November 21, 2019

Whatever the hell #antebellum is, I'm watching it like crazy. Give me that time time travel horror!! # — Francisco Lahoz @ Animenyc (@FLphotog) November 27, 2019

Okay guys sooooo, Lionsgate finally dropped the trailer for a movie that has been kept in secrecy for a while. Janelle Monae is starring and this looks awfully interesting... 👀#antebellum #lionsgate #janellemonae… https://t.co/855EEIKYnS — MovieSplash (@Movie_Splash_) November 21, 2019

Posters

Teaser

