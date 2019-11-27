The Debate
The Debate
Antebellum: Fans React To The Teaser Of Upcoming Horror-thriller Film

Hollywood News

Antebellum is an upcoming American thriller-horror film, from the producer of Get Out & US. Teaser of the film was released. Check out audience reaction on it.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Antebellum

Antebellum is an upcoming American thriller-horror film written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. It stars Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, and Gabourey Sidibe. The movie is from the producer of Get Out and Us. Trailer of the movie was released. Check out audience reactions on it.

Antebellum teaser reactions

Posters

Teaser

Published:
