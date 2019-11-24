American Music Awards Performers List Out; Selena Gomez To Open The AMAs

The list of artists performing at the 2019 American Music Awards is finally out, with Selena Gomez performing for the grand opening. She will be performing on her latest song 'Lose You to Love Me'. Many of the Hollywood singers are all ready to set the stage on fire.

The overwhelming line-up of artists

The fans can’t keep calm with the overwhelming line-up of artists like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello performing on the Hollywood chartbuster song, 'Senorita', followed by Halsey, who will perform on her latest release 'Graveyard'. According to international media, Carrie Underwood will be hosting the event and also performing. It has been revealed that Taylor Swift will be awarded the 'Artist of the Decade' award.

Performers to look out for

The 2019 American Music Awards will witness all the young artists rocking the stage, including, Billie Eilish, Green Day, the Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Thomas Rhett, and Shania Twain.

Post Malone, Eilish, and Ariana Grande led the pack with many awards

Post Malone, Eilish, and Ariana Grande won several awards after the nominations were announced. This year, Post Malone became the artist with a maximum number of nominations which were seven in total. The nominations included Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock. However, Eilish and Grande received six awards in various categories like Favorite Music Video, Favorite Social Artist, Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock and Favorite Album - Pop/Rock.

Selena Gomez's new release

A few days ago, Selena Gomez announced on her Instagram handle that something exciting is coming up. The video had a montage of the pop singer’s previous pictures from her childhood. Fans were excited to see what Selena had in store for them. She has finally revealed the big secret.

Looks like Christmas will be delayed by almost 16 days for Selena Gomez’s fans, since the singer recently announced that she will be releasing the new album on January 10, 2020. This will be the 'Look At Her Now' singer’s third solo album. The highly anticipated album will be released via Interscope Records.

In a recent update on her social media, Selena Gomez shared a video revealing the big news. In the first slide of the video, there is a snippet from Selena’s recent emotional number, 'Lose You To Love Me'. Then, there is the second snippet of her song, 'Look At Her Now' in the video.

