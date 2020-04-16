Amy Schumer Officially Changes Her Son Gene Attell's Name As It Sounds Like Genital

Comedian and Hollywood actor Amy Schumer changes her son Gene Attell’s name after she realises that it sounds like genital. The comedian who gave birth last year spoke about how her first attempt of naming her son was reportedly ‘not safe for work’. Amy Schumer hosts her podcasts titled Amy Schumer Presents 3 Girls, 1 Keith. She spoke about the alteration in her son’s name on the podcast.

In the podcast, Amy Schumer made the revelation by asking the audiences if they knew that the couple has changed their son’s name. She then said that his name is now Gene David Fischer. Amy Schumer said that his name was Gene Attell Fischer but she and her husband Chris Fischer changed it after they realised that they accidentally named their son ‘genital’.

Gene Attell Fischer’s middle name was taken from Amy Schumer’s friend and fellow comedian Dave Attell. Amy Schumer later stated that although the intention behind naming their child Gene Attell was quite nice it did invite some unintentional consequences. In Tuesday’s episode of the podcast in which Amy’s friend Claudia O'Doherty was a guest, Amy Schumer revealed that she and her husband had officially changed the name of their son.

Claudia O'Doherty stated that her mom was the first one to point out. She said that her mom told her that Amy Schumer had named her son genital. Talking about the change in the name, it has been revealed that Dave Attell is honoured to have her son named after him. According to reports, Amy Schumer also said that she changed her son’s middle name to David as it is also her father’s middle name.

Amy Schumer later poked fun at the whole scene by posting a picture of herself and her husband on her social media. In the picture, both Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fisher are seen making a poker face. While in the caption Amy wrote, ‘Oh, like you never named your kid Genital fissure!!!!!!!’ [sic] Fans of the comedian have showered the post with comments claiming that she is the most hilarious person ever.

