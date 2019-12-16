Amy Schumer Calls The Kardashians Kind, Despite Making Fun Of Them Through The Years

Comedian-actor Amy Schumer is often seen taking a dig at the Kardashian family comically. Back in 2015, she pretended to trip and fall in front of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at a red carpet event in New York. But this time around, Amy Schumer took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming post admiring the Kardashian family.

Amy Schumer's post on the Kardashian family

In the post she shared, Amy admitted that though she has made a million jokes about the Kardashian family, they have always been a good sport and laughed on the jokes along with everyone. The family features in a reality television show titled Keeping Up With The Kardashians which recently aired its season 17 finale. The family was seen swapping their looks and fashion senses as Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendell Jenner and Kris were seen dressing up as each other. Amy shared a still from the show admiring the celebrity family.

Amy Schumer added furthermore through the post that the Kardashian family has always been open to be made fun of through the years. She especially admired Kim Kardashian for being able to take jokes on herself gracefully. She called the women of the family as kind and good. During the 17th season finale, Kourtney opened about how she does not wish to continue with the show as she has other responsibilities. She believes that she is reaching her breaking point and does not wish to film anymore.

17 seasons down ❤️ Here's to making even more memories with the fam! 🥂 #KUWTK — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) December 16, 2019

