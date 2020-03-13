The Debate
Amy Schumer Mocks Kim Kardashian's SKIMS; Kim Responds With A 'LOL'

Hollywood News

Amy Schumer's innocent efforts to mock Kim Kardashian's SKIM certainly showed the star's humorous side. Kim too replied to the post. Read more about Amy & Kim

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer is a popular stand up comic and actor who is also known for her out-of-the-box humour. Schumer has a magnetic personality that can be seen through her social media. She recently shared a picture on her Instagram that mocked Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS lines. Amy Schumer slipped into a V-neck T-shirt leotard over a pair of beige bicycle shorts in what is currently a popular style for the mother-of-four and her husband Kanye West. Amy captioned her story with, “‘Yeezy, @kimkardashian @skims. I am here and I will walk the runway”. Read more about Amy Schumer’s Instagram Post.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Reveals How Her Mother Struggled With IVF After Amy Schumer's Emotional Post

Also Read | Amy Schumer Calls The Kardashians Kind, Despite Making Fun Of Them Through The Years

Amy Schumer mocks Kim Kardashian's SKIMS

Amy Schumer recently shared a picture trying to mock Kim Kardashian and her undergarments line SKIMS. Kim too saw Amy’s post and expressed her views about the same. Kim Kardashian wrote “LOL, I love her!” and appreciated Amy Schumer’s humour. Kim Kardashian started her own brand along with husband Kanye West. The two have managed to establish their SKIMS company into the market with the hype created around. Amy Schumer has also shared a number of funny posts on her Instagram. The star has managed to attract over 9.7 million followers on her Instagram and has given them some really funny pictures and videos. Here are some posts from Amy Schumer’s Instagram.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Shares A Picture Of Sylvia Browne's Predictions on Coronavirus

Amy Schumer's Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @amyschumer on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @amyschumer on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Also Read | Kim Kardashian West And Kourtney Kardashian Giving #sistergoals In THESE Pics

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Pic From Her Teens, Fans Call Her Chicago's Twin; See Post

 

 

