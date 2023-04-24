Ana De Armas Responds To Rumours Of Replacing Gal Gadot As Wonder Woman

Blonde star Ana de Armas has set the record straight on rumours whether she will be playing the role of Wonder Woman in the rebooted DC Universe. The DCU has announced its new slate of films, doing away with old actors. The DCEU will hit the reset button after the release of The Flash, starring Ezra Miller. Casting choices, meanwhile, have been much discussed on social media and news reports.

In an interview with Wired, Ana de Armas was asked about playing the role of Wonder Woman. In response, she praised Gal Gadot, saying that she feels her performance in the role was great. The Gray Man actress added that Gadot should keep playing the role of the Amazonian superhero in the coming time. “Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job,” said Ana de Armas. The Knives Out actress added, “I think she should keep doing that." She is popular for her roles in No Time to Die, Knives Out, Blade Runner 2049, Ghosted, The Gray Man, and more.



Gal Gadot in the DCU

Gal Gadot debuted in the DCU in 2016 with Zack Snyder’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Following the film's release, she starred in Joss Whedon’s Justice League, which was criticised for its jovial and non-serious tone, completely in contrast with Batman V Superman. However, she appeared as the titular character in her very own film, Wonder Woman, which was released in early 2017 and is considered one of the best DCU films so far. Her appearance in Wonder Woman 1984, however, was not well received.

Last year, it was reported by several news outlets that the upcoming Wonder Woman film from Patty Jenkins was being scrapped by the DCU. It was subsequently confirmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, who later released the new DC slate with their own plan for the DCU. Gal Gadot last appeared as Wonder Woman in Shazam 2.