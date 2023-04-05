Ana De Armas-starrer John Wick 4 Spin-off Ballerina Gets A Release Date

The John Wick 4 spin-off Ballerina, which stars actor Ana de Armas in the lead role, has finally received a release date. Ballerina had been under development for several months. It also features actor Keanu Reeves, who has fronted the John Wick series since the first 2014 title.

Ballerina is slated for a release on June 7, 2024, as revealed by Lionsgate. The film will feature Ana de Armas, late actor Lance Reddick, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Norman Reedus and Keanu Reeves. However, the film will not feature Chad Stahelski as the director, with Len Wiseman taking the role. Instead, Stahelski takes a back seat with a producer role alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Chad Stahelski has helmed all four John Wick titles. Ballerina has been written by Shay Hatten.

A limited synopsis for the film has also been released. As per the synopsis, Ballerina will feature a deep dive into the training the film’s assassins go through. Here’s the synopsis: “The world of ‘John Wick’ expands with ‘Ballerina,’ as Ana de Armas stars as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma.”

The possibility for John Wick 5 after John Wick 4’s success

Lionsgate’s motion picture group’s chairman Joe Drake previously opened up about the potential for John Wick 5 in a recent interview. He said that with an open-ended conclusion to John Wick: Chapter 4 and the success of the title, John Wick 5 could happen. John Wick 4 has become a critical success as it has a 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The action film crossed the $250 million mark on April 3 and currently rivals the earnings of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, which is the highest-grossing title in the series so far.