André Braugher Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Joins Cast Of Harvey Weinstein Exposé Film 'She Said'

Emmy Award winning-actor and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star André Braugher has reportedly joined the cast of She Said, a feature adaptation based on the investigation into Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault scandal. Weinstein recently tried to plead his case in an LA in an attempt to overturn the judgment passed in NYC, convicted him as a sex offender. Read on to find out more about Braugher's character -

Andre Braugher joins the cast of 'She Said' based on Harvey Weinstein's scandal

According to a report by Variety, André Braugher, who has been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards in his career so far, is all set to join Universal's upcoming production of She Said, based on the investigation into Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault charges and allegations. Braugher will reportedly play New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet. Universal's upcoming journalism drama will follow the paper's investigation of Harvey Weinstein.

Braugher character, Dean Baquet, is the executive editor of the New York Times and was the one who was tasked with publishing the final draft of the story.

Weinstein was exposed by Ronan Farrow, who teamed up with other New York Times journalists for the investigation. The film will be adapted from New York Times bestseller, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, written by Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor who are journalists for the publishing outlet. It was also reported earlier that Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor's roles would be played by Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, respectively.

It was also previously reported that Patricia Clarkson will play Rebecca Corbett, "the New York Times' investigations department editor who oversaw the reporters."

More about 'She Said' and Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse cases

Universal's upcoming production, She Said, will be directed by Emmy winner Maria Schrader with Rebecca Lenkiewicz writing the script. Annapurna, which has teamed up with the production house, brings in Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle as producers. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment will also produce. Universal's Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio, and production is currently underway.

Twohey and Kantor's reporting of the sexual assault allegations against disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein which they did with the help of former NBC journalist, Ronan Farrow, sparked a worldwide movement against men in positions of power. The reporting led to a great number of women sharing their own experiences of sexual assault, harassment, or rape on social media under the hashtag #MeToo, and was called the '#MeToo movement.'

The three journalists - Twohey, Kantor and Farrow - also earned a Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2018 for their investigative journalism.

Harvey Weinstein is a convicted sex offender whose sexual assault charges date back to the 1970s. In spite of the array of women who spoke out against him, the former producer was found guilty of only two felonies in Feb 2020 which were: 1 count of third-degree rape and 1 count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree.

