Andrew Garfield Bowled By Zendaya's Performance In 'Euphoria'; 'Makes Me Want To Cry'

Zendaya has now officially made Andrew Garfield want to cry twice because of her. Once when her Spider-Man: No Way Home character MJ was saved by the British actor's web crawler giving him a second chance at saving the love of his life, and second, when he overcame with emotions while watching the 24-year-old give her everything to depict the hardships of a drug addict teenager in HBO's Euphoria.

The duo recently reunited for an interview with Variety where they talked about each other's passion and dedication to playing their role. Garfield was quick to bring up Zendaya's show-stealing performance in the fifth episode of Euphoria season 2 and admitted that the sincerity in Zendaya's acting made him want to 'cry'.

Andrew Garfield bowled by Zendaya's performance

Right off the bat, the 38-year-old complemented Zendaya on her brilliant performance in the HBO show that earned her an Emmy award in 2021. The Amazing Spider-man actor averred that it was ''one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen an actor do in recent memory.'' Zendaya replied to him by saying, ''That means the world.''

Garfield pointed out that the fifth episode of the show was 'one of the most relentless episodes of television I’ve ever seen'.

''I’m starting to get to know you better, but to have access to that kind of awfulness and the damage and pain, and to make it so human,'' he added. The English actor also asked Zendaya about her well-being after filming the exhausting episode.

Zendaya, who plays the role of Rue in the HBO show, revealed that after the fifth episode aired, many people reached out to her asking if she was OK.

''Makes me want to cry. I didn’t feel like there was any acting. It felt like you were living through something in such an authentic way,'' Garfield concluded.

The HBO show deals with explicit topics including drug overdose, alcoholism, and violence. Zendaya's performance was lauded by fans for her real and raw depiction of a teenager trying to turn a new leaf after overcoming her drug addiction. After the successful run of the second season, Euphoria was renewed for a third season.

