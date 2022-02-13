Charlie Cox Reveals How He And Andrew Garfield Kept Their 'No Way Home' Cameos Under Wraps

Tom Holland's third individual Marvel outing Spider-Man: No Way Home came out to be the biggest film of 2021. The film released in December and was a nostalgic roller coaster ride filled with emotions. Ahead of the film, fans were speculating Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would reprise their roles as Peter Parker, but Charlie Cox's appearance as Matt Murdock and his alter ego Daredevil left fans surprised. While the actor had earlier opened up how it was difficult to keep his cameo a secret, he recently revealed to what extent he and Andrew Garfield went to not spill the beans about their appearances.

Charlie Cox speaks about meeting Andrew Garfield

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie Cox revealed how he met with Andrew Garfield for lunch but suddenly realised them sitting together in a restaurant might fuel speculations about their appearance in the film. He revealed by that time, fans were speculating their cameos in No Way Home. In order to keep it a secret, they swiftly moved and sat facing the wall so that if any photographer passes by, only their head would be visible.

The actor said, "While we were sitting down, it occured to both of us, 'Oh shit. I we're filmed together, that's not a good sign.' So we ended up sitting, facing the wall, both of us."

Charlie Cox was first introduced as Matt Murdock in the show Daredevil for the OTT giant Netflix. While his future in the MCU was uncertain as the deal between Marvel and Netflix was cancelled. However, his unexpected appearance in No Way Home left fans surprised. While Spider-Man: No Way Home became the greatest hit of 2021 and broke several records, its credit also does to the actors who kept their cameo a secret for almost two years.

However, ahead of the film's release, Tom Holland did spill the beans about Charlie Cox's cameo. Tom Holland teased Cox's appearance in an interview with Empire. He said, "It is one of the coolest scenes I've ever shot. It's four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it's like to be a superhero, and it was amazing. the other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws on the floor.

Image: AP