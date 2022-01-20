Andrew Garfield Reveals How A Taco Delivery Guy Busted His Secret 'Spider-Man' Shooting

As the audience has been enjoying Marvel movie Spider-man No Way Home all over the world, actor Andrew Garfield recently talked about an incident where a food delivery person busted the surprise of him featuring in the film. While narrating the incident, he revealed that when he arrived in Atlanta to shoot for Spider-man No Way Home, the entire team was already shooting.

Andrew Garfield stated during the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast about how it was his first night in Atlanta while he was with two of his best friends. Stating further, he mentioned that they decided to order takeout food for them as COVID scare was high, and as he reached out to the delivery person, the latter asked him for an ID card.

Andrew Garfield reveals a delivery guy called him rude

He said, "This is my first night in Atlanta, and I'm with two of my best friends, one of whom is on The Walking Dead, which shoots out there. And we're at the house that they're putting me up in, and I ordered takeout for us, and Covid is high, and I order food. It's literally my first night there, and it's great. I get to wear a mask everywhere. I get to wear a hat. Nobody's ever going to know I'm here, and I'm going to really be low-key and whatnot."

Furthermore, he revealed how he was shocked when the delivery guy asked for his ID because he never showed an ID to any delivery person. Adding to it, he revealed that the delivery person was suspecting him of ordering alcohol and added that he did try to convince him that he did not order any alcohol.

As he kept on insisting on him to show his ID, he stated, "And by the way, he's like, kind of like really close to the door, and at this point, I'm super like, I've got to go to set tomorrow. I don't want to risk shutting down a Marvel set in the middle of a pandemic. So I'm just like, 'Sure, just one second. Would you mind just like stepping a few feet back because of Covid and everything,' and he does. I'm like, 'Sorry, man, why do you need my ID?' 'So I can check that it's you.' First of all, my DoorDash account is not my name. And he's like, 'Yeah, 'cause you got alcohol.' And I'm like, 'No, I didn't get alcohol. I didn't get any alcohol, man. I got some tacos."

The Amazing Spider-Man actor then revealed that the same delivery guy tweeted in January revealing that he delivered food to Andrew Garfield and even added how he called him rude to which the actor assured he wasn't.

Image: AP