Andrew Garfield's Take On Grief Post His Mother's Demise Changes Internet's Outlook

Actor Andrew Garfield recently opened up about his mother's death and his way of dealing with grief during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The actor is currently enjoying praises for his role as Jonathan Larson in the cinematic adaptation of Tick, Tick… Boom! which started streaming on November 19 on Netflix. The movie was special for the actor in numerous ways, one, in particular, was because it was his attempt at honouring his late mother who died in late 2019 owing to pancreatic cancer.

Andrew Garfield on grief post his mother's death

The actor appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert while promoting his latest film Tick, Tick… Boom! where he candidly talked about his late mother Lynn Garfield and his way of dealing with grief. The actor admitted loving to talk about his mother openly and described grief as 'unexpressed love'. He said,

''I love talking about her, by the way, so if I cry, it's only a beautiful thing. This is all the unexpressed love, the grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, no matter if someone lives until 60, 15, or 99.'' The 38-year-old continued, ''So I hope this grief stays with me because it's all the unexpressed love that I didn't get to tell her''.

In an interview with The New York Times, the actor revealed that his brother and father were present during Lynn Garfield's final days. He further told Colbert, ''I told her every day. We all told her every day, she was the best of us.''

Netizens react to Andrew Garfield's take on grief

The Hacksaw Ridge actor's profound take on grief struck a chord with thousands of people online who also appreciated the actor opening up about the subject on television. One user wrote, ''This was very beautiful to watch. Grief as the unexpressed love we didn’t get to share is a concept I hadn’t considered before.'' Another user wrote, ''When people are real, you feel it. Andrews' love, gratitude and grief for his Mom is real, I felt it, and am thankful to him and Stephen for sharing this conversation with all of us.''

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the biographical musical drama is based on the life of Jonathan Larson, the creator of the iconic Broadway show Rent. The artist died at the age of 35 in 1996 on the night of Rent's first off-Broadway preview. Andrew Garfield, who started production of the movie after the death of his mother, paid a tribute to her through the film.

